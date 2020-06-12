Girl injured in acid attack for refusing proposal

OKARA: A girl was injured in an acid attack for refusing proposal here.

A married man, Muhammad Akram, wanted to contract second marriage with Iqra Bibi, but she refused. On Thursday, Iqra Bibi was on way home from bazaar when Akram allegedly tried to abduct her, but he failed. To it, the accused tried to set her ablaze by sprinkling petrol on her, but the people rescued her. Later, the accused threw acid on her. As a result, she received serious burns. She was shifted to a hospital. The police have started investigation.

NINE GAMBLERS ARRESTED: Satghara police booked and arrested nine accused for gambling on a pigeon flight. The police raided Chak 14/1AR and arrested Amir Ali, Khalid Mehmood, M Boota, Sher Khan, M Saeed and Saqlain for betting on a pigeon flight. The police also recovered Rs 3,500 stake money from them. In another incident, Basirpur police raided Roori and arrested Gulzar Ahmad, Asghar Ali and Zamarud Ali for betting on a pigeon flight.

FOUR BOOKED: Four men were booked for providing shelter to four proclaimed offenders at different places.

Sadr Renala Khurd police booked Wasim Akram of Chak 2/1L for providing shelter to Abbas and helping him to escape. Chuchak police booked M Tariq of Fazilka, who provided shelter to PO Wasim of the same village and assisting him to escape from arrest. Basirpur police booked Naeem Ahmad of Mohallah Ghauspura for providing shelter to Ghulam Abbas, a PO, and helping him to escape. The same police booked Badri Wattoo of Lalu Guddar for providing shelter to Munir Ahmad Wattoo and providing him help to escape from arrest.

SIX FALL UNCONSCIOUS: Six people, including five women of a family, fell unconscious after eating stale meal at Chak 20/2L. According to the Rescue-1122, Khalid, Kinza Khalid, Nazeeran Bibi, Parveen Bibi and two other women fell unconscious after eating meal. They were shifted to a hospital where the condition of one woman is said to be serious. The police have started investigation.

YOUTH KILLED BY TRAIN: A 19-year-old youth was killed by a train here. Abdullah Yasin, a student and the only son of their parents, was crossing a railway line when the Rawalpindi-bound Tezgam Express crushed him to death. The police have handed over the body to the family after completing legal formalities.

SHOPKEEPERS FINED: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Usman Ali, Assistant Commissioner Syeda Amina fined Rs 36,000 to 31 shopkeepers for violating anti-corona SOPs.

She also issued notices to several other shopkeepers. Meanwhile, the Secretary District Regional Transport Authority checked the passengers vans and buses and imposed fine of Rs 100,500 on 88 vehicles for violating SOPs.