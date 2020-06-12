1,260 shops sealed, 2,679 vehicles impounded for not fallowing SOPs in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: As many as 1,260 shops, 48 industrial units and 2,679 vehicles have been sealed and impounded for violating anti-corona SOPs during the last eight days in the district while Rs 3,523,500 fine was imposed on the shopkeepers.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali during a briefing. He said that action was being taken against shops, markets, shopping malls and restaurants for not maintaining social distancing, unavailability of sanitizer and non-use of masks by shopkeepers while more stringent action was being taken against them for breaking the seal. He said that the administrative officers, including assistant commissioners, were taking action on the violation in shops.

The deputy commissioner said that the Punjab government had issued instructions to the administration and police to strictly implement the SOPs regarding corona. He said that no one would be allowed to take undue advantage of the easing of lockdown and in the current situation everyone had to show caution and responsibility.

He once again appealed to the people to follow the instructions of the government. It was in the interest of the citizens to implement the SOPs to protect their loved ones, he added.

FINANCIAL AID: As many as Rs 5.8 billion have been disbursed among 484,149 deserving people in the four districts of Faisalabad division under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

This was told by Commissioner Ishrat Ali in a briefing here. He said that 151 counters had been set up at 52 centres across the division for implementation of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme and Rs 12,000 per person was being provided at a rapid pace after biometric verification.

He said that 267,939 beneficiaries got the amount in Faisalabad district, 59,071 in Chiniot district, 93,868 in Jhang district and 63,271 in Toba Tek Singh district. He said that during the biometric verification some applicants were also giving their remaining dues and all the process was under way in a transparent manner. The commissioner said that the deputy commissioners of all four districts, education and other officers, police, Pak Army and Rangers, were also performing duties, while standard arrangements for sitting in classrooms for deserving persons were also ensured at the centres.

He informed that sanitizer was also available at the entrance of the centres to facilitate the public while social distancing was also being ensured to protect them from corona. He said that comprehensive monitoring of all centres would continue till the completion of the Ehsaas programme.

HOSPITAL SEALED: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari visited the private hospital of Dr Arshad Bashir on Rajbah Road and sealed it as the owner has contracted corona.

The assistant commissioner said Dr Arshad Bashir was not present, but his wife Dr Humaira and his son Dr Saim were running the hospital and there were 20 to 25 patients waiting for treatment. Dr Arshad’s wife said that his family members did not undergo corona test. To it, the team of Health Department was immediately called and the hospital was sealed.

The AC said that the team of Health Department contacted the family for sampling but they refused and did not do cooperate. The matter was brought to the notice of the deputy commissioner by the Health Department, he added.

ILLEGAL BAZAAR REMOVED: The district administration has taken action and removed an illegal bazaar at Chak 248 near Dalowal.

Assistant Commissioner Sadr Umar Maqbool visited the spot and put an end to the illegal bazaar. He said that no concession would be made to those who took illegal steps. The team took the tents along with all equipment in custody and action would be taken against the owner.

Awareness seminar on Covid-19: An awareness seminar on Covid-19 was held at Government Higher Secondary School, Manawala on Thursday. MPA Firdous Rae was the chief guest in the opening corona awareness session. While addressing, she said the government was making all possible efforts to provide the best facilities at hospitals, besides creating awareness among the masses about coronavirus. She urged the participants to guide their dear ones to stay at home. Chief Executive Officer (education) Ali Ahmed Sian said the objective of today’s session was to spread the message of safety from coronavirus through teachers. On the occasion, heads of different government schools were present.