Factory sealed

Fri Jun 12, 2020
Peshawar

Our Correspondent
June 12, 2020

DIR: District administration sealed a factory that was making substandard ice creams. The factory was located at the backside of a furniture market in Dir city where only one small machine has been installed. Additional Assistant Commissioner Ijaz Akhtar along with Levies personnel raided the factory and found the substandard and unhygienic products. A couple of days ago, a news was circulated about low quality and substandard ice creams in Dir city.

