Lawyer, brother killed in Upper Kohistan attack

MANSEHRA: A lawyer and his brother were killed when an armed group hurled a hand-grenade and also opened fire on their car in Shatial area of Upper Kohistan district Wednesday night.

Peshawar High Court Bar member Mohammad Arshad Khan was on his way home in Sherdad Harban area along with his younger brother Mohammad Abdullah when the armed group first hurled a hand-grenade on their vehicle and then opened indiscriminate fire.

Both were seriously injured and the local people rushed to the site of the incident and shifted them to the Civil Hospital in Dasu, where doctors pronounced them dead. Badaldeen, a cousin of the slain men, who survived the attack, lodged the First Information Report (FIR) with the police and stated that four armed men intercepted their vehicle by blocking the road with heavy rocks and hurled an explosive device at them.

He said the group also started firing at them and later managed to escape. The police, after lodging the FIR against the accused started raids to arrest them. Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hazara range, Qazi Jamilur Rehman has directed district police officer Upper Kohistan to ensure arrest of the killers of advocate Mohammad Arshad and his younger brother.

“I want the perpetrators to be brought to justice as early as possible. Use all scientific mythology to trace the killers,” he told a meeting held in Dasu, the district headquarters of Upper Kohistan.

The district police officer, Arif Javed, while briefing the DIG said that he was optimistic that those behind the double murder would be arrested shortly. “We would ensure the arrest of perpetrators soon as to block such more incidents in future,” said Javed.