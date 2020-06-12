10 senior cops reshuffled

PESHAWAR: In a major reshuffle in Khyber Pàkhtunkhwa Police, 10 senior officers were transferred and posted on Thursday.

According to a notification issued by the Central Police Office Peshawar, District Police Officer (DPO) Charsadda Irfan Ullah was posted as DPO Karak while DPO Mardan Sajjad Khan was posted senior superintendent of police in the Counter Terrorism Department where the office was vacant since long.

Besides, Dr Zahid Ullah Jan was posted DPO Mardan while Kashif Zulfiqar was posted assistant inspector general of police, Establishment, at Central Police Office.

The SSP Investigation, Peshawar, Kokab Farooq was posted DPO Bajaur and his predecessor Pir Shahab was closed to CPO. Also, SP City Mohammad Shoaib was posted as DPO Charsadda, SP Rural Najmul Hassnain posted DPO Nowshera, DPO Kurram Nausher Khan was closed to CPO and Sher Wazir posted as acting SP Telecommunication.