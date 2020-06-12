44 test positive for corona in Tank

TANK: About 44 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Tank district, said an official on Thursday.

Talking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kabeer Afridi expressed concerned over the spread of fast transmitting disease in the district. He said that care aspect in dealing with Covid-19 was becoming a challenge to the district and health management as well.

The DC informed that to evaluate and streamline the measures, a committee had also been constituted, which was headed by assistant commissioner, Tank. Afridi added that major reason behind the rising cases of Covid-19 in the district was carelessness and neglect on the part of masses towards standard operating procedures.

The DC maintained that 44 positive cases had been recorded so far. He said the 84-bed isolation ward had already been established at District Headquarters Hospital, Tank, to treat patients with all-out resources and health care services. DC warned profiteers and transporters of stern action for violating SOPs.