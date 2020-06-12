One more dies as death toll from corona reaches 26 in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Another patient died of coronavirus on Thursday, raising the number of fatalities to 26 in the district.

Also, 21 more suspected patients of coronavirus reported positive for the viral disease. District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Gulman Shah and Qazi Medical Complex Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) Dr Zahid Khan said that 37-year old Zulfiqar, a resident of Hassanabad in Nowshera Kalaan, was brought to the hospital after he showed symptoms for the fast-spreading coronavirus. The patient, who was also a drug addict, was brought by Rescue 1122 in a serious condition and the health technician had not provide him oxygen. They said that the patient died outside the emergency department of the hospital before getting medical treatment.

The officials added that the deceased’s swab had been sent to the laboratory for coronavirus test. Similarly, 21 more, including former DMS and assistant professor Nowshera Medical College Dr Nizam, tested positive for the coronavirus. With the new cases, the number of confirmed patients reached 475 in the district since the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country.