Swat Motorway to open by end of August

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the Communication and Works Department to complete in time the Phase-I of the Swat Motorway Project.

He was presiding over a meeting on Thursday to review progress made so far on the project, said an official handout. Secretary for Communication and Works Department, Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority managing director and other relevant officials attended the meeting. The participants of the meeting were briefed about the completion of Phase-I and progress on the Phase-II of the project. The chief minister was informed that the Phase-I of the project is nearing completion as the road formation was over whereas most of the work on the construction of five bridges and two tunnels has been completed as well along with the construction of Chakdara Interchange. It was informed that the prevailing situation arising out of the Covid-19 had affected the pace of work on the project. However, it was noted with satisfaction that Phase-I of Swat Motorway would be opened for all kind of traffic by the end of August, this year. Briefing about the progress on Phase-II of the project, it was told that PC-I for land acquisition of the project has been prepared and submitted to the relevant forum for approval. The 79-kilometre long Phase-II of the project would be constructed from Chakdara to Fatehpur in Swat having nine interchanges and eight bridges. The participants were briefed about the proposed projects for rehabilitation of rural roads of the province. It was informed that 640 kilometre long roads and ten bridges in various districts of the province would be rehabilitated with the collaboration of Japan International Cooperation Agency. The participants were told that PC-I for the purpose has been prepared and submitted to the related forum for endorsement. The chief minister said realistic timelines should be given for the timely completion of these projects and progress should be ensured as per the timelines. He directed the officials that all the processes including the land the acquisition should be completed within the stipulated timelines to initiate practical work on the Phase-II of Swat Motorway Project.