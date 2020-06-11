Online education stressed

Islamabad : President Dr Arif Alvi has called for the provision of online education to students to prevent their academic loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was attending a presentation of Baltistan University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan through a video conference on Wednesday.

The president stressed the need for focusing on research and innovation to promote quality education in the country.

He said coronavirus pandemic had affected the education sector everywhere and the challenge could be met by encouraging and promoting the culture of online education.

The vice-chancellor highlighted various initiatives taken by the university for the promotion of education.

The president appreciated the measures taken by the management of the Baltistan University for arranging online classes for students and promoting education in Gilgit-Baltistan.