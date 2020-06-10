Pakistan offers SL to host Asia Cup this year

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan proposed swapping this year Asia Cup with Sri Lanka and has suggested staging the event next fall in Pakistan or in UAE.

A well-placed source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed to The News that during the ACC members virtual meeting Tuesday, the proposal of swapping the Asia Cup had been floated.

“The PCB has offered the Sri Lanka Board to swap the Asia Cup and host the event this year, allowing Pakistan to stage it next event. The Covid-19 as well other conditions are favouring Sri Lanka. So this year, they would in a better place to host the event. It is just a proposal with the Sri Lanka Board which has promised to get back after required consultation,” a source said.

The other problem that Pakistan faces this year is a possible reluctance on the part of India to compete in the event even if it would be held in UAE. “So there are a lot of ifs and buts as far as Pakistan chances of staging the event this year. We would definitely like Sri Lanka to host the event this year, allowing us to stage the next one,” he said.

The ACC virtual session that was participated by all member countries also hoped to generate required funds for the associate countries for their cricket activities. “In that scenario, hosting of Asia Cup is a must this year. Associate countries with a lesser resources required finances to continue cricket activities in their respective countries. So it is a must to hold the event and also to generate other activities.”

The ACC is expected to hold another virtual session later this month where Lanka Board is likely to come up with an answer. “Sri Lanka Board after considering all the options is expected to come up with their point of view in the next meeting likely to be held later this month,” he said.