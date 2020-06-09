IHC orders protection of sisters who married on their will

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered to provide protection to two sisters, who married by choice and transferred them to shelter home for the time being.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minullah heard the plea for protection of the two sisters. One of the sisters’ husband was imprisoned by a jirga in Lodhran over the issue of love marriage.

The court ordered Inspector General (IG) Islamabad police to conduct full investigation into the matter, asking the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Islamabad to submit a report on June 10 related to the request for protection of the girls.

Meanwhile, the public prosecutor told the court that the case belongs to Punjab, therefore, it should be sent to the respective court. To this Justice Minullah remarked if the protection is not being provided in Punjab, they should leave them helpless.

The court questioned the officials regarding police measures to protect the two sisters. The IHC subsequently ordered that both girls should be given adequate medical treatment and shifted to the shelter home. “If anything happens to girls and their husbands, everyone will be responsible,” he added. The court ordered SSP, Islamabad to submit a report on June 10 and adjourned the hearing.