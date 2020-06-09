20 vehicles impounded over violation of corona SOPs

MULTAN: The district administration Monday impounded 20 vehicles over violations of coronavirus SOPs. According to officials, under the supervision of Secretary Road Transport Authority Ahmed Raza, the district administration team checked Bahawalpur-, Dera Ghazi Khan- and Mianwali-bound buses and found gross violations of coronavirus SOPs. The authorities also imposed fine to the tune of Rs 32,000 on vehicle owners involved in violation of coronavirus SOPs. Meanwhile, the district administration announced timing of bakeries and milk shops. According to the notification, bakeries and milk shops will remain open round-the-clock for seven days a week and chicken and mutton shops would stay open from 9am to 7pm seven days a week.