Road blocked in Mohmand to seek internet facility

GHALLANAI: Students from the Mohmand tribal district on Monday blocked Peshawar-Bajaur road at Ghallanai and Ekkaghund points to press the government for acceptance of their demands.

A large number of students gathered at Ghallanai, the headquarters of Mohmand district, and Ekkaghund Bazaar, disrupting traffic for hours. They demanded the government to provide them with 3G and 4G facility and end unscheduled electricity loadshedding so that they could be able to take online classes. During the blockade of road, long queues of vehicles could be seen on both sides of the road in the scorching heat. The locals and passengers from and to Peshawar and other areas faced great hardships due to the road blockade at two points on Peshawar-Bajaur road. On the other hand, the authorities did not come to move the protesters aside and reopen the road for passengers stranded for hours in the sizzling heat.