Protest for release of Chief Editor continues

PESHAWAR: The media workers continued the protest on Monday to demand the release Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

The protest camp had been set up outside the offices of Daily Jang, The News and Geo in the Khyber Super Market. The workers carried banners and placards, inscribed with various slogans to highlight the demand. Slogans were chanted against the government and the National Accountability Bureau after accusing them of being in league to victimise the independent media. The protesters vowed to continue the protest till the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and withdrawal of cases filed against him. Arshad Aziz Malik, Resident Editor of Jang in Peshawar, senior journalist Shakil Farman Ali, Imdad Ali Qazilbash and other speakers flayed the bid to deprive people of the right to free information. They were critical of the rulers for employing pressure tactics against the Jang Group but said with certainty that journalists would continue to report the truth.