Mon Jun 08, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 8, 2020

Petrol shortage hits Jhang

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 8, 2020

JHANG: People have shown concern over shortage of petrol and diesel in the city. The Pakistan State Oil (PSO) filling stations, however, continued supplying petrol and diesel to the consumers, but only in small quantities of one or two litres due to short supply. Queues were seen outside the petrol pumps due to severe shortage of petrol in the city.

On the other hand, the district administration officials claimed that action was being taken against those filling stations of the city involved in overcharging and violation of the code of conduct enforced by the government and the OGRA. They told media that oil supply from the main depots had started increasing and the oil crisis would be ended soon.

