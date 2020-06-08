Trader robbed of Rs3.2m

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

BANNU: A flour dealer was robbed of over Rs3.2 million on gunpoint near Kohat Chungi area in Bannu district on Sunday.
Police said the gunmen riding a motorcycle snatched Rs3,249,000 from the trader and fled the scene. They said the CCTV footage of the armed robbers had been received and raids continue for their arrest.