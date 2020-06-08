close
Mon Jun 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 8, 2020

Trader robbed of Rs3.2m

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
June 8, 2020

BANNU: A flour dealer was robbed of over Rs3.2 million on gunpoint near Kohat Chungi area in Bannu district on Sunday.

Police said the gunmen riding a motorcycle snatched Rs3,249,000 from the trader and fled the scene. They said the CCTV footage of the armed robbers had been received and raids continue for their arrest.

Latest News

More From Peshawar