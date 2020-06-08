Tribal students to boycott online classes

HANGU: The activists of Tribal Students Federation on Sunday announced to boycott the online classes and urged the government to provide internet facility or reopen the universities for the students under standard operating procedures (SOPs) to start getting education.

Speaking at a press conference, TSF general secretary Asif Ali, Muhammad Luqman Orakzai, Hayat Ali and others said that they cannot take online classes as there was no internet, 3G or 4G facilities in the entire tribal districts, particularly in Orakzai.

“The government should provide internet, 3G and 4G facilities so the students from the tribal districts could be able to take online classes,” the students demanded, adding that the government should then reopen the universities for the tribal students.

The affected students said that initiating online classes was a good decision but the tribal students could not avail that facility due to non-availability of internet if the tribal district.