Case registered for using device at ATM

LAHORE : Police arrested a man who had been withdrawing cash from ATMs through a device.
The arrested man was identified as Adil of Rawalpindi. Police recovered Rs90,000 and a device from his possession.
The accused had also displayed a fake number plate on his car. Police took action on the information of a security guard deputed outside a bank on Ferozpur Road. Ichhara police have registered a case against the accused.