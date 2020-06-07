Case registered for using device at ATM

LAHORE : Police arrested a man who had been withdrawing cash from ATMs through a device.

The arrested man was identified as Adil of Rawalpindi. Police recovered Rs90,000 and a device from his possession.

The accused had also displayed a fake number plate on his car. Police took action on the information of a security guard deputed outside a bank on Ferozpur Road. Ichhara police have registered a case against the accused.