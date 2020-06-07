Ensure face masks at public places: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed strict enforcement of the condition of wearing mask in the province.

He said the condition of wearing masks should strictly be implemented at public places, markets, bazaars and parks.

He said that action will be taken against the violators. Protecting the lives of citizens is the top priority of the government. Wearing masks is essential for the safety of the citizens and they must wear masks when they leave their homes.

He said that no stone will be left unturned for the treatment of coronavirus patients. Beds, ventilators and the required medicines are available in the public hospitals of Punjab. Government has allowed the corona-affected patients to isolate themselves in homes.

The CM said “Controlling the spread of corona is our collective responsibility.” Government will continue to take necessary steps constantly for safeguarding the people, he added. He said that businesses are subject to implement SOPs. Action will be taken against businesses which violated the SOPs. He said that services of doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff are commendable who are engaged in treatment of corona patients. He said the government salutes doctors, nurses and paramedical staff for their services in this time of trial. The services of health professionals will always be remembered, he said while presiding over a meeting held to review the measures taken by the government to deal with the latest situation of corona pandemic.

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid, chief secretary, Specialised healthcare and Medical Education secretary, medical expert Dr Mehmood Shaukat, Dr Javed Hayat Khan from PKLI and other authorities concerned were also present in the meeting.

e-system: Usman Buzdar while taking another commendable step towards good governance and for the betterment of the people of the province has inaugurated e-system for the payment of traffic challans as well as Time Scheduling System for the driving licence.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the chief minister said that online payment of traffic challans will create ease to the people. He said that closure of driving licences centre during the recent corona outbreak, people are facing difficulties. He said online Time Schedule System will help citizens get appointment from 18 driving centres of Lahore for attaining driving licence.

He congratulated Lahore Traffic Police and Punjab Information Technology Board for starting e-system for the payment of traffic challans as well as Time Scheduling System for getting the licence. He said that getting benefit from this modern technology is the government policy as it felicitates government affairs without any hazards. He said that banking hours are limited due to corona outbreak and people are facing difficulties in paying traffic challans in time. He said that City Traffic Police in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology Board has taken a lead by introducing e-system for the payment of traffic challnas.

He said that Punjab government will continue to take steps for facilitating the citizens.

On the occasion, the chief minister announced extending the scope of e-system for payment of traffic challan and Time Scheduling System to the other cities of the province. He said that traffic fines can easily be deposited through one-link ATM machines, mobile application, internet banking as well as online from any counter of branch of any bank. These measures will ensure the implementation of social distancing.

He maintained that these steps will not only help increase the revenue of Punjab government but will also bring transparency in revenue collection. He said that these initiatives of Punjab government will also help compile the record of those violating traffic rules repeatedly. He said that citizens can get this facility through Rasta Aap, web portal and call centres.

He said that the citizens who do not know the use of information technology can go to nearest driving centre and get time and date for the purpose. He said that such initiatives of government will not only help citizens get rid of long queue and wait but will also improve service delivery. He said that Punjab has entered into digital era and government will continue to use information technology in further as well for improving the service delivery as well as creating ease to the people.

He said that traffic wardens will be encouraged on good performance and their promotions and other issues will be resolved.

The ceremony was also attended by the inspector general of police Punjab, additional IG traffic, CCPO Lahore, Punjab Information Technology Board chairman, secretary information and CTO Lahore.