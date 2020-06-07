Stop the deception

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Prime Minister Imran Khan urges companies not to fire employees amid the coronavirus pandemic (March 31, 2020). The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved firing all employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills. For how long will this government continue to fool people and play with their sensibilities. Let’s put an end to this deception.
Dr. Irfan Zafar
Islamabad