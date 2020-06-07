close
Sun Jun 07, 2020
Stop the deception

Prime Minister Imran Khan urges companies not to fire employees amid the coronavirus pandemic (March 31, 2020). The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved firing all employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills. For how long will this government continue to fool people and play with their sensibilities. Let’s put an end to this deception.

Dr. Irfan Zafar

Islamabad

