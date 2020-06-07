High court chief justice orders observing preventive measures

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the increase of its patients, especially asymptomatic ones, across the province, the chief justice of the Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed advocates to wear face masks and hand gloves, avoid overcrowding and maintain social distance in courtrooms.

Issuing new directions in continuation of earlier orders, Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh said that respondents and in-person petitioners wearing face masks and hand gloves may attend courts as and when summoned, while everyone else not party to the cases fixed before the courts will not be allowed to sit in courtrooms or unnecessarily visit the offices.

The chief justice ordered that hand sanitisers will be made available where cases are being heard, and advocates appearing before the court in different cases should first use the sanitisers.

The court staff has been directed to take steps to avoid overcrowding in courtrooms and not to allow any private person to enter unless called by the court, while litigants and parties in person will not be allowed to unnecessarily visit courtrooms for the safety and security of the public.

The chief justice directed the budget branch to make proper arrangements for hand sanitisers, face masks and hand gloves, and to provide them to all the officers of the court attending their jobs on a daily or rotational basis as regulated by the incharge and assistant registrar or head of the branches concerned.