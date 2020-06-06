Clinical trial of virus drug reviewed

LAHORE: On the directions of Cabinet Committee, a meeting presided over by Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik was held to review the clinical trial of drug Actemra for use by seriously-ill Covid-19 patients in the province.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha, Secretary Specialised Healthcare Nabil Awan, Commissioner Lahore Division Saif Anjum, CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed, Corona Expert Advisory Group Chairman Prof Mahmood Shaukat, Member Prof Javed Hayat, Mayo Hospital CEO Prof Asad Aslam Khan, Director Punjab Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) Dr Tazeen Zia and other officers concerned attended the meeting. The health experts informed the chief secretary that the initial trial of drug Actemra had been conducted at PKLI, Mayo and Services Hospital, and the medicine showed positive results, which are further being evaluated.—