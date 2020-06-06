World Environment Day marked

LAHORE: On the occasion of World Environment Day, various events were organised across the City to keep the environment clean and tackle the challenges of environmental pollution here on Friday.

A ceremony was held at Rotary Club Lahore organised by Rotary Club Educators Lahore at Cosmo Politian Club, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Lahore, on Friday. Provincial Minister for Environment M Rizwan was the chief guest of the event while Rotary Club International Governor Tazeem Ahmed Kamboh, Rotary Club Educators President Ridah Irfan, Coordinator Irfan Chaudhary, experts from various walks of life and other people concerned also attended the ceremony.

Provincial Minister M Rizwan said that Pakistan is one of the lucky states which are rich in all kinds of natural resources and climate change must be taken as a challenge. “Recognising our collective responsibility to keep our environment clean, we must fully participate in government's Tree Tsunami Campaign so that our future generations can be protected from all kinds of environmental pollution.”

“We have to clean our environment; it is our collective social responsibility to do plantation and implement prime minister’s vision of clean and green Pakistan. Pakistan is among the most climate change-affected countries and according to vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the present government is taking all steps to make a clean and green Pakistan,” he added.