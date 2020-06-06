The ordeal of a citizen who lost mobile in taxi

LAHORE:A citizen who lost his mobile phone in a taxi had to face immense problems in lodging a police complaint. After running from one police station to the other, finally he received a message from 8070 that his application had been rejected due to non-compliance.

When the complainant Muhammad Kaleem Nawazish reached out to the police officials with the hope of being aided by them in acquiring his lost phone, his complaint was only handled with carelessness as he ended up being a part of a running spree between police stations; and, when his complaint finally got heard, he was very conveniently asked to be his own helping hand by collecting the information himself. The most ironical part of this incident was not the trouble the complainant faced at the hands of the police, but the aftermath of it which was nothing but his complaint was shelved on the pretext that he was not pursuing his complaint. On May 27, Kaleem Nawazish, a resident of Abubakar Street, Township, rented an Uber for his way back home. On reaching his destination, he realised that he had left his phone in the car. He phoned the driver, Kamran, a few times, but he kept on denying him and started making lame excuses. At around 1am, the same night, Kaleem went to the Wahdat Colony police station, officials of which sent him to Green Town. On May 29, he went to Green Town police station but the police officers there sent him back to Wahdat Colony. An officer of the Green Town police station, Asad, called the Wahdat Colony police station in response to which, the latter received Kaleem's application. On May 30, ASI Saeed called Kaleem for the details of the incident, and asked him to visit the police station in the evening. He went to the police station at around 6pm and stated that he called driver Kamran but he did not come. ASI asked the complainant to get the number of the car from Uber. On May 31, Kaleem went to Uber's office, only to find it closed. After which, Kaleem called ASI Saeed several times, but he did not respond. On 10:57am of June 1, he received a message from 8070 that his application had been rejected due to non-compliance. This correspondent contacted the ASI Saeed on cell phone number mentioned on the Front Desk Online Complaint and the man who had received the call informed that it was not ASI Saeed’s cell number. SHO Wahdat Colony was contacted but his official cell phone number was not responding. When contacted, SP Iqbal Town Division Muhammad Ajmal said that he would personally look into the matter and rectify such flaws in the system that could create unwarranted problems for citizens. He said the Lahore police under the command of CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed were committed to purge the department of corruption and take such officers to task whose negligence defile the reputation of the whole department.