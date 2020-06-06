Sanam Marvi’s plea for custody of children disposed of

Lahore:The lahore High Court on Friday disposed of a petition filed by noted singer Sanam Marvi seeking custody of her children after the minors declined to go with their mother.

The petitioner-singer had pleaded through her counsel that she got married to Hamid in 2009 and they had three children. Later, she got divorce from Hamid but he didn't hand over the children to her. She pointed out that her former husband was unable to look after their children and provided them with congenial atmosphere. Being the real mother of the children, she got the preferential right of their custody, she argued and requested the court to hand over the custody of the children to her after getting them recovered from the “illegal” custody of their father.

However, the minors stated before the court that they did not want to go with their mother. Justice Ameer Bhatti disposed of the petition in the light of the minors' statement. The court ruled that petitioner had failed to establish that minors were in illegal or improper custody. However, she might approach the guardian court for the custody of children as a factual controversy could not be resolved in writ petition jurisdiction, the court concluded.