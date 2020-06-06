PCB withdraws service termination notices of 55 employees

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) amidst severe pressure and criticism Friday withdrew termination of service notices served to 55 staffers (employees) earlier this week.

“The vast overstaffing that the current board has inherited remains a long-term sustainability issue for the PCB. Making changes is about timing and, on reflection, the process and communication needed to be better.“As a responsible organisation, we have reviewed our decision and acted quickly to withdraw the notices,” PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the PCB said it will continue the exercise to restructure and rationalise its staff numbers and will make necessary decisions in due course, the statement added.The PCB presently has an overall strength of 710 across the country, including 361 and 70 in Lahore and Karachi offices, respectively.