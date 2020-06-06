Umar Akmal’s hearing on 11th

LAHORE: Former Supreme Court judge Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, will hear Umar Akmal’s appeal against his three-year ban in a match-fixing scandal on June 11, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced.

Notices for the hearing have been issued to Akmal as well as the PCB, a press release said.On 27 April, Justice (retd) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, the chairman of a PCB-appointed disciplinary panel, had suspended Akmal for three years after finding him guilty of breaching Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two separate incidents. The panel had went hard on Akmal due to his refusal to cooperate with the investigation or even show remorse for his actions.

It remains to be seen if Akmal, who has acquired PTI politician Babar Awan's law firm's services, will find any relief through his appeal. As things stand, he remains banned until 2023.