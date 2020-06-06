Karate instructor Atta discharged from hospital

LAHORE: International karate master and instructor Atta Hussain Butt, who is also President Pakistan Karate Organisation Kyokushin Kaikan, has finally been discharged from Bahria Hospital after his coronavirus test returned negative.

He was admitted to the hospital 20 days ago in severe conditions after contracting corona. He recovered in intensive care from the pandemic that has paralised the life the world over.Atta, an accounts and audit officer of Pakistan Railways, who did not show any symptoms of corona went to hospital with bad stomach and diarrhea before Eidul Fitr. But during his stay there he was tested positive for corona, which started to show its effects on his lungs and he developed pneumonia. Now after he has been discharged, the doctors have advised his complete isolation at home for six weeks. Now Atta will perform his duties from home has requested the nation to not to take the pandemic lightly and adopt full precautions.