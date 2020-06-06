Anwar Maqsood denies having any social media profile

Veteran playwright, satirist and humourist Anwar Maqsood has complained that there are fake profiles in his name on different social media platforms sharing posts against religious personalities and armed forces of the country.

Talking to The News on Friday, Maqsood clarified that he did not have any laptop and gadget to operate any social media account. He said that he had a very small phone for communication. “I don’t have any social media account,” he stressed, adding that he was not even on WhatsApp.

After every five or six days, he said, there was a tweet from some profile having his name and picture against different institutions of the country. He said someone was trying to use his name to get fame.

When The News checked Twitter, there was an unverified profile with the name of Maqsood and his picture having 66.6k followers. The profile has tweets against Prime Minister Imran Khan and his ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The profile has also criticised the Tiger Force. Maqsood categorically denied having any such profile.