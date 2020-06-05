Transport owners want resumption of transport operation

MULTAN: Transport owners of Balochistan Thursday urged the government to allow transport operation in the province because they are facing severe financial troubles caused by coronavirus lockdown.

Addressing a press conference, representatives of transport owners of Balochistan including Abdur Rehman Baqi, Utman Khail, Nazar Khan, Jafar Khan, Haji Hakim Khan and Jehanzib Khan said they are strictly following Covid-19 SOPs in Balochistan and all types of transport operations in the province are halted for the last three months.

Baqi said the Covid-19 situation is much better in Balochistan in comparison to three other provinces of the country. He said coronavirus situation is not critical in Balochistan but poverty and hunger are affecting the population of the province.

He said despite less coronavirus cases in the province, the government is not easing the lockdown. He said Balochistan transport owners are not allowed to ply traffic on roads, saying this is not fair on the part of the government. They demanded the government allow resumption of traffic operation, otherwise they would be forced to commit suicide.