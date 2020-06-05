Measures for capacity building police in newly-merged districts discussed

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pàkhtunkhwa Police authorities discussed measures for capacity building of the force in the newly-merged districts (NMDs) on Thursday.

In a meeting chaired by Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi, the police establishments in NMDs, infrastructure and building, training plan, extension of BDU, Special Branch and CTD, establishment of DRCs, PAL, and issuance of driving licences were discussed. It was informed that there were 3,305 posts lying vacant and recruitment process would soon be initiated for hiring of suitable candidates. Similarly, the professional training of Khassadars and Levies Force would be completed within three years for which training facility had already been identified. Furthermore, Rs. 450 million, from the approved Rs. 7377.25 million under the umbrella PC-I, have already been released for the purchase of land for construction of Police establishments in NMDs. The meeting was told that 413 kanals of land had been identified and acquisition was in progress for construction of 28 police stations, 54 police posts and offices of CTD and Special Branch. It was further informed that the procurement of uniform, vehicles, security and communication equipment, at a total cost of Rs 1.608b, would be completed during the current financial year. The meeting decided to further carry on the best policing as per attached expectations of the local people in the NMDs. The meeting discussed that much needed peace and tranquility restored in the province due to the sacrificed offered by the general public and security forces would be maintained at all costs with the important role of the tribal people. The IGP maintained all available resources would be utilised for further enhancing the professional capabilities of the jawans and strengthening the police system as per traditions and importance of area.