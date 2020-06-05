Minor maid tortured and locked in house

Islamabad : Another minor housemaid has tortured by a man and his wife and left the house after locking her inside.

The second identical incident, when minor housemaids were tortured inhumanly, reported within 48 hours. The incident happened in the jurisdiction of Lui Bheer police station.

Zafar Iqbal, ASI, whose mobile phone was switched off when this correspondent tried to confirm the details of the incident, reported in the FIR that upon receiving information about the torture, he conducted a raid along with his team comprising cops including women personnel on a tip off at a house falling in the jurisdiction of Lui Bheer police station after getting search warrant from the court of Assistant Commissioner, Rural Circle but found the house locked.

Meanwhile, a man reached the house and on query, he introduced himself as owner of the house. He unlocked the door and 6/7 years old minor was found injured and crying with pain.

“Multiple wounds and bruises were visible on her arms, legs and other parts of body when a lady constable checked her,” the report said.

The victim told the police that both husband and wife beat her up inhumanly on minor mistake. “Today, they persecuted me and beat me with a club and confined me in the house and went out,” she told the police with tears in her eyes.

The police arrested the couple and lodged criminal case against them under sections 328/A, 342/34 PPC and started investigation.

Earlier, in a similar incident, a 7-year-old housemaid was beaten on a minor mistake on June 1 but she succumbed to her injuries in a private hospital when she was shifted to the clinic by the house owner in critical condition. The couple kept beating her with a club until she fell unconscious despite the victim sought forgiveness for her mistake. The police arrested both the husband and his wife.