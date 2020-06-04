KP loses 3 cops to Covid-19 , 51 test positive

PESHAWAR: At least three policemen have died of Covid-19 in Khyber Pàkhtunkhwa while 51 others tested positive while performing duty at quarantine centres and ensuring lockdown.

The situation is worsening with each passing day as more policemen are being tested positive daily. The number might be higher if more tests are conducted, a source added.

The source added no senior officer in KP had so far tested positive for Covid-19 while in other provinces and forces senior officials have also tested positive in recent weeks.

“Three policemen have martyred due to Covid-19 in KP. The first one was a member of the bomb disposal unit in Nowshera Mohammad Faheem. An inspector of the investigation wing in Swabi Ghani Syed and a sub- inspector of Mardan Razi Khan martyred due to Covid-19 the other day,” an official told The News.

The official added at least 51 other policemen serving in different regions and wings had tested positive. Some of them have recovered after being quarantined.

“Those tested positive for Covid-19 while performing official duty included cops from different regions, capital city police, Special Branch, Counter-Terrorism Department and Forensic Sciences Laboratory,” an official said.

He added that more officials who served with those tested positive were being tested to know if they were also affected or otherwise.

The official said that among those who tested positive in the last few weeks included officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police , thier deputies, inspectors while majority were constables.

Some of the senior police officers serving in different forces and province have also tested positive and have recovered.

Many in the force have asked for proper Shaheed Package for those died of Covid-19 while performing duty, saying they have sacrificed their lives for others similar to those who were martyred in terrorist incidents.

An official said the central police office was going to take up the issue of proper Shaheed Package for the martyrs as well as more incentives for all those policemen involved in duty at quarantine centres, hospitals and ensuring lockdown. “Majority of the cops have been involved in corona related duties and deserve special incentives as well as quality personel protection equipment (PPEs). Some of the districts have arranged PPEs at thier own but they must be provided quality suits, masks, sanitizers and facility of soap and water at the places of thier duty. Besides , the constabulary should be educated how to stay safe and ensure social distancing rules while performing duty,” an official said.