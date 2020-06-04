CDA starts process for development

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad:Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started process for initiating development works in sector E-12/2 and E-12/3 and tenders for development works of both sub-sectors have been invited through national newspapers. NITs for development works in sector E-12/2 and E-12/3 have also been issued. Sealed bids under Single Stage Two Envelope procedure from Firms registered with Pakistan Engineering Council having valid registration Certificate in Category C-3 or above have been invited. Under this project, construction of Road Network, establishment of water supply system and provision of sewerage system in both the sectors would be ensured.