Locust strategy

Swarms of locusts are upon Pakistan and from the looks of the weather the swarms will increase in the year. Simply spraying insecticide is not the solution. Therefore it was great to hear the news about the government's initiative to encourage locals to capture the locusts at night, as locusts can't fly at night and gather on the ground and trees. The locust will then be sold to the local chicken feed manufacturers.

The government should also initiate a scheme to provide ducks to locals as ducks can eat 200 locusts a day each, while also withstand cold weather and floods. Ducks also eat the weeds in rice paddies. But there is no market for duck meat and eggs in Pakistan, but the Government can help start exports to cold countries like China, Afghanistan, Central Asia, Azerbaijan, Iran and EU to help attract more locals and create jobs and exports.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar