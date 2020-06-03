Three die in road accidents

Three people were killed while another was injured in road accidents on Tuesday. A man was killed in a road accident near the Zoological Gardens. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 50-year-old Shankar, son of Hira, according to the Garden police.

In a similar incident, 45-year-old Noor Nabi was killed in a road accident within the jurisdiction of the Sher Shah police station. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital. The police said a speedy vehicle hit and killed him on the spot. The driver managed to escape after committing the crime.

Moreover, a man was killed and another wounded in a road accident in Korangi. The casualties were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where the injured was identified as 50-year-old Aslam while the deceased was yet to be identified.

Two shops gutted

A general store and a gas cylinder shop were gutted in a fire in the Old City area. The fire broke out in the general store. Fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene to participate in the fire extinguishing work. According to the Kharadar police, the fire broke out due to a short circuit. No loss of life was reported; however, goods worth thousands of rupees were reduced to ashes.