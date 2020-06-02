Bandits kill journalist

KABIRWALA: Two bandits shot dead a local journalist during a robbery bid on Monday. Rao Ghulam Mustafa was travelling on his motorcycle when two dacoits intercepted him near Siray Sidhu and snatched Rs 100,000 and a mobile phone from him. When they tried to snatch his motorcycle from him, he offered resistance over which the gunmen shot at and injured him critically. He died on the way to a nearby hospital.