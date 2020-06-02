Three of a family die in road accident

MIANWALI: Three people died in a road accident in the limits of Wan Bhachran police. According to police sources, Atiq Ahmad, 33, of Wan Bhachran along with his two family members were travelling on a car towards Minawali for the marriage shopping, when a vehicle coming from the opposite direction collided with the car near Mohni Bridge on Chak Nawabwala Main Road, leaving Attique Ahmad, Muhammad Aslam, 22, and Shah Khadim, 21, dead on the spot.