This refers to the decision of the Sindh government as per this report: ‘Students of grades 1 to XII to be promoted without taking exams’ (June 1). The decision may please many students and make them complacent. With the easing of the lockdown, one would urge the provincial government to reopen educational institutions from the second week of June. Board exams can be held towards the end of August or early September.

Results can be announced by mid October and a new session can commence from November. All educational institutions must be told to open six days a week and with extended hours to cover the missed syllabus.

The standard of education has hugely deteriorated in Sindh over the past few years and further time should not be allowed to be wasted.

Shoaib Arif

Karachi