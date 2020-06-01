Teenager among two injured by muggers

Two citizens were injured on Sunday by muggers in Karachi. One of them was a teenage boy who was injured for resisting a mugging bid in Karahi’s Sukkan area.

According to police, the incident took place at Swabi Town in Landhi.Police and rescuers attended the crime scene and moved the victim to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment.

The injured was identified as 18-year-old Usman. Police said two muggers riding a motorcycle shot at him after the boy resister their mugging bid.Separately, 25-year-old Amir was wounded in a firing incident that took place on Ijtimahgah Road.

According to the Manghopir police station, two men riding a motorcycle shot and injured the

victim for resisting their mugging bid.The robbers managed to escape after committing the crime, the police said. The injured was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment and a case had been registered against the culprits, the police said.

Woman found dead

A 35-year-old woman was found dead in her house located in the Manzoor Colony area within the jurisdiction of the Mehmoodabad police station.

According to SHO Ejaz Khattak, the door of the victim’s room was locked from inside and the woman apparently killed herself by hanging herself with the help of a ceiling fan over some domestic dispute.

The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to the family for burial. Police said they were investigating the case from different angles.