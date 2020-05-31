close
Sun May 31, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2020

Obituary

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2020

LAHORE: Lahore's leading cricket orgsniser and President Khan Sports Club Munir Ahmad breathed his last at a local hospital Saturday afternoon after a brief illness. Munir, who also had long association with Imperial Club, was admitted to hospital three days back after an attack of paralysis but could not recover. Munir had also been Chairman Tournament Committee LCCA East Zone besides being mentor of a number of top class cricketers including Test star Shabbir Ahmad. The deceased was laid to rest at a local graveyard late in the evening.

Latest News

More From Sports