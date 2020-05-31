LAHORE: Lahore's leading cricket orgsniser and President Khan Sports Club Munir Ahmad breathed his last at a local hospital Saturday afternoon after a brief illness. Munir, who also had long association with Imperial Club, was admitted to hospital three days back after an attack of paralysis but could not recover. Munir had also been Chairman Tournament Committee LCCA East Zone besides being mentor of a number of top class cricketers including Test star Shabbir Ahmad. The deceased was laid to rest at a local graveyard late in the evening.