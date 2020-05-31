Bayern players accept salary cut

BERLIN: Bayern Munich players have accepted a salary cut which will last until the "end of the season" to help the Bundesliga champions through the coronavirus crisis, club president Herbert Hainer said on Saturday. In April, the Bayern squad took a 20-percent reduction in salary, but Hainer did not specify how large the cut was this time. "It is very satisfying to see that our team understands the situation and will again give up part of their salary until the end of the season," Hainer told German daily Bild.