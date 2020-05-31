Office boy held for stealing Rs10.5m

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate investigation police arrested an office boy on charges of stealing Rs 10.5 million from a factory.
The accused has been identified as Zainul Abideen. Police recovered cash besides the household items, including furniture and a car from the accused which he had purchased allegedly from the stolen money.