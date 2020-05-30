Tareen be punished if he did something wrong, says Sarwar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said Friday PTI leader Jahangir Tareen should be punished if he was found responsible for having a hand in the sugar crisis that occurred in the country.

Shahzad Akbar, the premier's aide on accountability, while declaring the findings of the sugar crisis inquiry public, on May 21, had said that the report "confirms the premier's longheld view that businessmen in politics will put business first".

Speaking in Geo News' programme Jirga, Sarwar said: "If Jahangir Tareen and Khusro[Bakhtiar] are guilty then action should be taken against them."

"The commission should not do selective accountability, there are 83 sugar mills [...] All of them are responsible for the shortfall that occurred — may it be Tareen or Bakhtiar." he expressed.

When asked whether only Tareen would leave the party or someone else would leave along with him, he said: "There are a lot of procedures that will take place now, responsibilities will be given. He [Tareen] has remedies, he has courts to go to."

Sarwar said that the premier keeps kinship aside while taking decisions as he was working for a "greater cause".

"Imran Khan does not look at friendship or kin for a greater cause [...] If a person from his family is doing something wrong then he will boycott his family."