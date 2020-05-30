Call to reopen campuses from June 1 under SOPs

LAHORE:A faction of private schools on Friday demanded the government order reopening of private schools across the country under certain SOPs from June 1.

Addressing a press conference, All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) president Kashif Mirza said because of the closure of education institutions students had been facing great academic loss and demanded the government order reopening of schools from June 1.

However, Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas announced that all private schools of Punjab would be allowed to open their administrative offices on Monday & Tuesday of each week in the month of June with SOPs. He said the move was aimed to facilitate private schools for collection of fees and to “disperse salaries of teachers”.

Meanwhile, in violation of the government’s instructions a number of private schools in the provincial metropolis had been pressing their teachers and staff to attend the schools despite the closure of educational institutions for academic activities. It is pertinent to mention that as per government policy only skeleton staff can attend school to perform administrative task during the closure because of coronavirus pandemic.