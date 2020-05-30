Two die in accidents

A motorcyclist was killed and another man was injured in an accident on Hub River Road in Karachi on Friday. According to police, the accident took place on Hub River Road near the Khursheedpura Graveyard.

Police and rescuers attended the scene and moved the victims to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment where one of them succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The deceased was identified as 18-year-old Enayat, while the injured as 20-year-old Ghulam Mustafa. Police said the accident took place when a speedy trailer hit their motorcycle, as a result of which one of them died and the other was injured.

A case has been registered against the unidentified driver who hit their motorcycle.In another incident, a boy was killed in a road accident on Super Highway on Friday. Rescuers transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 12-year-old Khan Muhammad, son of Habibullah.

The Site Superhighway police said that the accident took place when a speedy vehicle hit and killed him on the spot. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.