Police officer among two found dead

Two people, including a police officer, were found dead at their residences in different parts of the city on Friday.

The Rizvia police said Assistant Sub-Inspector Ameer Ali, son of Sher, was found dead at his house, and rescuers conveyed the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The body was four to five days old, he said, adding that they were waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death. Ali was posted to the Jauharabad police station.

Separately, the body of a man was found at his rented house in Manzoor Colony. Rescuers transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 33-year-old Waqas.

According to Baloch Colony SHO Ahsan Channa, the man worked at a factory. The police suspected that the landlord, Sajid, and his wife could be behind the murder over some monetary dispute as they absconded the scene, locking the gate from outside. The victim’s hands and feet were tied with a rope. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.

Electrocution

A labourer died of electrocution in Andu Goth. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment where doctors pronounced him dead. He was identified as Habib Gul. The Gulshan-e-Maymar police said the man died while doing his routine work in a concrete block making factory.