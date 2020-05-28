Zardari says people want to get rid of Imran-led govt

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari said that the people are fed up with the government due to price-hike and deteriorating economic situation of the country and wanted to get rid of it that failed to deliver.

He was talking to Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari who contacted him to inquire after him on Wednesday.

Zardari told Bokhari that his health was now better and improving and he was thankful of the party workers, leaders and the nation who pray for his health. Zardari, while talking to Bokhari said Imran Khan’s government has completely failed to handle the situation arises due to coronavirus and no planning was seen to combat with the situation.

While expressing his concerns on the continues price-hike and on economic situation of the country, he said the government has completely failed on economic front and the people of Pakistan now wanted to get rid of this incapable government.

Zardari said from the very first day, he was expressing his concern on the locust attack that caused a loss to crops throughout in Pakistan but the federal government did not give any heed on it. “It was condemning act of not taking seriously to the sensitive issue of locust attack,” he added.