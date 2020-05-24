Drug dealer arrested in Pindi

Rawalpindi: Rawat Police Station busted a drug dealer and recovered a huge cache of charas from his possession, the police spokesman said.

SHO Rawat Kashif Iqbal along with his team arrested Zulifqar Shahzad and recovered 9kg charas from his possession.

While in crackdown against fireworks sellers, Ganjmandi Police Station arrested four culprits and recovered a huge cache of fireworks.

Police registered case against the fireworks sellers and recovered 13 cartons with China matchstick, and items of fireworks.