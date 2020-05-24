Ulema in South Waziristan asked to follow SOPs

WANA: The district administration held a meeting with Ulema of South Waziristan tribal district to ensure implementation of the anti-coronavirus SOPs during Eidul Fitr prayers. Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khan said that the district administration has launched a campaign to ensure SOPs implementation during Eid days. Banners have been displayed in various areas of South Waziristan, asking people to remain in homes and avoid public places and tourist locations in view of the coronavirus epidemic,” he added.